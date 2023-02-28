Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 630.4% from the January 31st total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 515.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 2,751.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the third quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 19.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.
Argo Group International stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,438. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $45.26.
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
