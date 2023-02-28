Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Gap Down to $22.13

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.13, but opened at $21.15. Arconic shares last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 133,936 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arconic

Arconic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 805.9% in the second quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arconic by 50.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $40,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,707,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arconic by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 992,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

