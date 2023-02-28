Arcblock (ABT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $249,121.07

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $249,121.07 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00421389 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,698.42 or 0.28483129 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.

ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.