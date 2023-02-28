Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the January 31st total of 646,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ APRE opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

