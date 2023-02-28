AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 361.9% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AppYea Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:APYP traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 21,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,950. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. AppYea has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. The firm also focuses on healthy CBD products, software development, and lab testing and services. The company was founded on November 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

