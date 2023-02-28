AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 361.9% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AppYea Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:APYP traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 21,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,950. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. AppYea has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.12.
About AppYea
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppYea (APYP)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for AppYea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppYea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.