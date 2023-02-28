APA (NYSE:APA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
APA Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of APA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.23. 4,399,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,519,381. APA has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $51.95.
