APA (NYSE:APA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

APA Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.23. 4,399,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,519,381. APA has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

