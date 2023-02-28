Anyswap (ANY) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (ANY) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $10.48 or 0.00045347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $89.88 million and approximately $4,766.28 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00418365 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,559.43 or 0.28278734 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 10.94719283 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $10,842.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.