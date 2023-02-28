Anjali Sud Sells 8,873 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,478. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DLB stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.28. The stock had a trading volume of 461,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,721. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $88.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

DLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

