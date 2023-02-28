Analyzing Mandom (MDOMF) and Its Rivals

Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet Preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mandom to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mandom and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mandom $752.29 million $40.89 million 17.03 Mandom Competitors $4.09 billion $283.49 million 41.85

Mandom’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mandom. Mandom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Mandom has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandom’s rivals have a beta of 36.09, suggesting that their average share price is 3,509% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mandom and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandom 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mandom Competitors 132 1003 1110 26 2.45

As a group, “Toilet Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 8.95%. Given Mandom’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mandom has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.3% of shares of all “Toilet Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Toilet Preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mandom and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandom N/A N/A N/A Mandom Competitors -34.14% 14.20% -9.43%

Summary

Mandom rivals beat Mandom on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Mandom Company Profile

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands. It also provides a range of women's grooming and fashion items, such as hair styling and body care products comprises make-up and skin care items, as well as hair styling, coloring, and treatment products under the Bifesta, Pixy, Lúcido-L, and Pucelle brands. In addition, the company offers professional-use products and technologies to hair salons through distributors; and insurance agency, travel, and general services. It sells its products to drug stores and convenience stores through distributors. The company was formerly known as Tancho Corporation and changed its name to Mandom Corporation in April 1971. Mandom Corporation was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

