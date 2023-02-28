Analysts Set Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target at $59.00

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.86.
Several research firms have weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Insider Activity at Southern Copper
In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Southern Copper Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $79.32.
Southern Copper Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.
About Southern Copper
Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.
