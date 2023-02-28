Analysts Set Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target at $59.00

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southern Copper Trading Up 1.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Southern Copper by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,151,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,516,000 after acquiring an additional 784,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,834,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

