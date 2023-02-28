Analysts Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) PT at $96.29

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.29.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average of $78.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

