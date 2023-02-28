Analysts Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) PT at $96.29

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.29.
CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
CBRE opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average of $78.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $98.96.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
