Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MongoDB (MDB)

MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/23/2023 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $256.00 to $240.00.

2/17/2023 – MongoDB is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2023 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $264.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – MongoDB is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2023 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $235.00.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $206.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.66 and a 200-day moving average of $210.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 0.94. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $471.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $11,604,647. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 23.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in MongoDB by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

