Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 28th (AAON, ABF, ACAD, ADS, AMH, AMRC, ASCUF, ASUR, ATSG, AXSM)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 28th:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,680 ($20.27) to GBX 1,760 ($21.24). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,180 ($26.31) to GBX 2,300 ($27.75). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $22.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $19.40. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $15.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €162.00 ($172.34) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €180.00 ($191.49) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $76.00 to $64.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price reduced by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $86.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $82.00 to $68.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.20 to C$3.50.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its price target raised by Barrington Research to $15.00.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $17.00.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $16.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $13.00 to $15.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $25.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $85.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $105.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $185.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €68.00 ($72.34) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $7.00 to $8.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $321.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $213.00 to $262.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $175.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $83.00 to $74.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $131.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $119.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $118.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €62.00 ($65.96) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$6.50.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.50 to $27.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $25.50 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $107.00 to $113.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $131.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$62.00 to C$64.00.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $92.00 to $80.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $23.00 to $20.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $69.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($5.67) to GBX 490 ($5.91). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $288.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $167.00 to $173.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $46.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $50.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$13.50.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $24.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its price target increased by Stephens from $87.00 to $89.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $9.00 to $12.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $15.00 to $25.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$240.00 to C$230.00.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $17.00 to $13.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$26.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $55.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price increased by Stephens from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $75.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its target price cut by R. F. Lafferty from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €61.00 ($64.89) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €57.70 ($61.38) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €57.30 ($60.96) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €79.00 ($84.04) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €62.00 ($65.96) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €71.00 ($75.53) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $2.10 to $2.60. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $93.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $75.00 to $80.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $10.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $11.50 to $13.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $7.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $71.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $193.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $9.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $99.00 to $97.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $562.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$231.00 to C$228.00.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$231.00 to C$220.00.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $64.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $58.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.47) to GBX 210 ($2.53). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $33.00 to $34.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $140.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $31.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$20.00.

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.50.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $296.00 to $336.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$23.00.

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,823 ($22.00) to GBX 1,606 ($19.38). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $112.00 to $114.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $5.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) had its target price cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $8.50 to $5.25. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $51.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $80.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $66.00 to $65.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $27.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$16.00.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$41.00.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €65.00 ($69.15) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $283.00 to $241.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $96.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,400 ($28.96) to GBX 2,600 ($31.37). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $180.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$53.00.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) had its target price trimmed by Dawson James from $8.30 to $3.50.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $3.50 to $2.25. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $7.50 to $5.50. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($9.65) to GBX 1,000 ($12.07). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $2.25 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $770.00 to $890.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $30.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $42.00. Raymond James currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $24.00 to $22.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $34.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $53.00 to $43.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $65.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $53.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $52.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $92.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price increased by Argus from $225.00 to $260.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $44.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) had its target price trimmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $4.00 to $3.50. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $205.00 to $223.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $180.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. from $225.00 to $230.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $200.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $200.00 to $210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $184.00 to $215.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $205.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $225.00 to $230.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $223.00 to $220.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $216.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $203.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $200.00 to $225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $46.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $52.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $0.50 to $0.40. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $42.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$204.00 to C$215.00.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $52.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $78.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

