Ampleforth Governance Token Price Down 8.1% This Week (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be bought for about $4.49 or 0.00019117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $68.15 million and $1.54 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00420505 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,650.96 or 0.28424790 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000146 BTC.
About Ampleforth Governance Token
Ampleforth Governance Token’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,189,998 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org.
