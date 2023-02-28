AMP Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:AMP)

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

AMP Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 618.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Best bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.10 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$54,900.00 ($37,094.59).

About AMP

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and internationally. It operates through Australian wealth management (AWM), AMP Bank, AMP Capital, and New Zealand wealth management segments. The AWM segment provides advice, retirement income, and managed investments products, as well as offers superannuation, retirement, and investment solutions; wealth management solutions for retail and corporate; and financial advice and equity investments services.

