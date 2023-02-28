Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 21.5% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 52,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 337,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Amgen by 117.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.06.

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $234.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.31. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.53 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.