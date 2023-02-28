American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Gap Down to $58.62

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.62, but opened at $55.42. American Woodmark shares last traded at $56.18, with a volume of 10,491 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. TheStreet upgraded American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark Stock Down 10.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $869.23 million, a P/E ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Trading of American Woodmark

American Woodmark Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 32.5% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.