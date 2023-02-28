American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Gap Down to $58.62

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.62, but opened at $55.42. American Woodmark shares last traded at $56.18, with a volume of 10,491 shares traded.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. TheStreet upgraded American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $869.23 million, a P/E ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 1.84.
American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.
