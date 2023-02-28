American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 17th

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

American National Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. American National Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

American National Bankshares Stock Up 0.2 %

AMNB opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $355.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 39.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

