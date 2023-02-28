American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.06. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $43.89.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

