American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut American Equity Investment Life from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut American Equity Investment Life from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

AEL stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The company had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5,908.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,793,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,829,000 after buying an additional 1,763,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,057,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth approximately $18,792,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth approximately $16,077,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,553,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.