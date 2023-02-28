American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Lifted by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,432,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,013 shares of company stock worth $5,643,465 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $90.07 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day moving average is $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

