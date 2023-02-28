Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.38

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Amada Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68.

About Amada

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

Featured Stories

