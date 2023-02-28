Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Short Interest Up 295.0% in February

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 295.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of AAMC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,940. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $55.15.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.49% of Altisource Asset Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Altisource Asset Management

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.