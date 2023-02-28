Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $240.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALNY. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $190.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $242.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.47 and its 200 day moving average is $216.01.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The company had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.16) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 464,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,754,000 after acquiring an additional 238,476 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

