Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $49,309.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $649,644.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $49,309.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,644.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,439 shares of company stock valued at $984,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $101.15 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $176.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,124.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

