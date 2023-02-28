Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after purchasing an additional 128,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Insider Activity

Albemarle Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.66. 440,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,511. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $170.01 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 30.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.