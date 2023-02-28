Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Update

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the January 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akso Health Group
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.93% of Akso Health Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Akso Health Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AHG opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. Akso Health Group has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.34.
About Akso Health Group
Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce platform principally in China that collaborates with other domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a wide selection of products. It also plans to develop a new business as a cancer therapy and radiotherapy oncology service provider with operations in the U.S.
Read More
