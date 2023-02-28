Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up about 1.5% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.52.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $423,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 210,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,908,717 shares of company stock worth $232,212,739 in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $123.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,893,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

