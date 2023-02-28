Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24-1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.655-1.680 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.65-5.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on A. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.62.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,419. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,872 shares of company stock worth $8,181,671 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

