Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.24-$1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.65-$5.70 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of A stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,334,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.52. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,872 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,671 over the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

