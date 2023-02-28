Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.08. 1,199,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,012,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agenus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agenus Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 441.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 266,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.