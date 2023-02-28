Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.08. 1,199,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,012,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agenus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.
Agenus Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agenus (AGEN)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.