AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AES also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS.

AES Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,085,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AES has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Get AES alerts:

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. AES’s payout ratio is presently -140.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at AES

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.80.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,435,000 after acquiring an additional 102,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,461,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,877,000 after acquiring an additional 230,481 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,363,000 after acquiring an additional 381,037 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,250,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,100,000 after acquiring an additional 225,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.