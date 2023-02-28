AES (NYSE:AES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AES updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.75 EPS.

NYSE AES traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 884,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,921. AES has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of -52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at AES

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AES by 5,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AES by 3,172.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

