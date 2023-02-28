Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.28. 25,351,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,598,301. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $127.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
