Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Trading 5.3% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) rose 5.3% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $149.17 and last traded at $148.07. Approximately 567,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,038,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.63.
The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share.
AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.44.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.
Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.
