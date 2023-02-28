Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$11.20 EPS.
Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 4.9 %
AAP stock traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.58. The company had a trading volume of 648,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,515. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.52 and a 200 day moving average of $162.12. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $137.93 and a 12 month high of $231.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.
About Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.
