Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$11.20 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 4.9 %

AAP stock traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.58. The company had a trading volume of 648,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,515. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.52 and a 200 day moving average of $162.12. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $137.93 and a 12 month high of $231.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

About Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

