Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.20-$11.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.40 billion-$11.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.33 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.44.

NYSE:AAP traded up $5.00 on Tuesday, reaching $145.63. The stock had a trading volume of 879,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,556. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $137.93 and a 12-month high of $231.43. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,170,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,608 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 334,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,055,000 after purchasing an additional 226,006 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 274.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 171,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 125,893 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

