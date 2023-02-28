ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.10

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €23.10 ($24.57) and last traded at €23.10 ($24.57), with a volume of 21563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €22.94 ($24.40).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($20.21) price target on ADVA Optical Networking in a report on Thursday.

ADVA Optical Networking Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €22.34 and a 200-day moving average of €20.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

