ADT (NYSE:ADT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60 billion-$6.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.85 billion. ADT also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.30-0.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE ADT traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,509. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -182.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $2,476,406.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ADT by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth about $110,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

