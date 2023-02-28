Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $113.05

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $113.05 and last traded at $112.60, with a volume of 5994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.72.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $39,034.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,309.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $85,118.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at $778,229.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $39,034.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $661,309.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 335.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

