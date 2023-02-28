Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CFO Sells $62,281.70 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CFO Brian Poff sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $62,281.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,587.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, February 24th, Brian Poff sold 1,297 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $135,277.10.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.64. 204,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.72. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $73.65 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 321.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

