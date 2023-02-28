Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CFO Sells $62,281.70 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CFO Brian Poff sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $62,281.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,587.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Brian Poff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 24th, Brian Poff sold 1,297 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $135,277.10.
Addus HomeCare Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.64. 204,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.72. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $73.65 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.
ADUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.
About Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
