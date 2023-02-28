Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO R Dirk Allison Sells 1,794 Shares

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $186,845.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,366.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

R Dirk Allison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

On Friday, February 24th, R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $382,259.50.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.64. 204,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day moving average is $101.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $73.65 and a one year high of $114.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,276,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,257,000 after buying an additional 799,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 757,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,387,000 after purchasing an additional 90,927 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.