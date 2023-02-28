ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Increased to $19.40 by Analysts at Citigroup

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $19.00 to $19.40 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.72% from the stock’s current price.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

ACAD stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 292,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,691. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.64.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $427,672 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after acquiring an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,161,000 after acquiring an additional 231,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,891,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,023,000 after acquiring an additional 197,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,919,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,769,000 after acquiring an additional 748,618 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

