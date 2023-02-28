Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Gap Down to $80.49

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.49, but opened at $77.74. Acadia Healthcare shares last traded at $74.64, with a volume of 348,085 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 10.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Acadia Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Articles

