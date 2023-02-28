Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.10-3.40 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACHC traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $80.49. 717,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.35. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $89.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.90.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

About Acadia Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

