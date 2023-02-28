abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.30

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 222.36 ($2.68) on Tuesday. abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 225.60 ($2.72). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 203.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 35.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The stock has a market cap of £4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 793.70, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on abrdn from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. HSBC cut abrdn to a “reduce” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 185 ($2.23) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, abrdn currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 175 ($2.11).

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

