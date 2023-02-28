ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. 6,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,181. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.40 ($11.06) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €16.00 ($17.02) to €15.00 ($15.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €12.25 ($13.03) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.70 ($14.57) to €15.50 ($16.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

