ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 49.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $8,231.66 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 64.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00041505 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022677 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00218323 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,149.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00006395 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $5,675.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

