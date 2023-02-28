AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $154.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $272.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,911 shares of company stock worth $16,479,035. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

