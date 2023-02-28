AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Rating Lowered by CJS Securities

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was downgraded by CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAON. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Price Performance

Shares of AAON stock traded up $9.90 on Tuesday, reaching $91.39. The stock had a trading volume of 894,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,870. AAON has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $94.40. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.99.

Insider Activity at AAON

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,182.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in AAON by 39.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.